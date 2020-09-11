IoTeX (IOTX) One Day Volume Hits $13.88 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal, Kucoin, Binance and Bgogo. IoTeX has a market cap of $50.84 million and $13.88 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IoTeX has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045466 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $525.38 or 0.05073529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00036208 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00052470 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,734,304,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,823,952,133 tokens. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Bilaxy, Kucoin, IDEX, Coineal and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

