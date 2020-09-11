Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.06. 1,341,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,931,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.66. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.19.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

