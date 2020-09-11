Ironwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 219 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Danaher by 13.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 875,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 30.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.73.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.51. 81,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $210.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.47. The firm has a market cap of $143.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total value of $5,371,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,062.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

