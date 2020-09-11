Ironwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 220 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 100,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after purchasing an additional 18,848 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 302,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,494,000 after purchasing an additional 17,509 shares during the period. Argent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 93,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 19,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.40. 194,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,840,619. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.20. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $394.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

