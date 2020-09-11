Ironwood Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 553.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,980,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,052 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 90,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 11,328 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,366,000 after buying an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,970,000. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 726,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,594,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $51.12. 1,371,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,631,998. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $107.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.03.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

