Ironwood Investment Management LLC Trims Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,659,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,173,000 after purchasing an additional 72,905 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 31.4% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 64,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 105.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 150,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 77,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in General Electric by 15.3% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 40,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.02.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,450,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,901,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

