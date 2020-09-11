iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Innealta Capital LLC

Innealta Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1,339.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 51,195 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.6% of Innealta Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.01. 4,709,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,833,606. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.97 and a twelve month high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

