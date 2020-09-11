iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Position Increased by Argent Wealth Management LLC

Argent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,356 shares during the period. Argent Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QLTA. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000.

NYSEARCA:QLTA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.98. 100,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,412. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.86.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.