iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Stock Position Trimmed by Innealta Capital LLC

Innealta Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 225,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,458 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF comprises about 6.1% of Innealta Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Bank of The West acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $713,000.

Shares of FXI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.55. 18,400,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,705,123. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $45.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.32.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

