iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Trimmed by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $25,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,910,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,997 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $129,519,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,455,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,217 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $238,172,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,570 shares during the period.

QUAL traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,233 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.42. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

