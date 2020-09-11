iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NYSEARCA:WOOD) Stock Price Up 2%

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NYSEARCA:WOOD)’s stock price rose 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.58 and last traded at $65.30. Approximately 23,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 32,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.04.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.45.

