iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,618,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,899 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 11.8% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.35% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $159,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 101,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 80,264,256 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,581,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,010 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $107,834,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44,300.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,786,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,782,643 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.16. The stock had a trading volume of 30,361,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,014,484. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.