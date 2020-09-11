iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCZ) Shares Up 1.2%

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCZ)’s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.93 and last traded at $58.66. 1,931,428 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,880,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.99.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.28.

