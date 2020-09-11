iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Shares Sold by Innealta Capital LLC

Innealta Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,017 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC owned approximately 0.46% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.66. 1,250,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,529. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $30.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.