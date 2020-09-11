iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) is Innealta Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Innealta Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up 5.8% of Innealta Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Innealta Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $8,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $682,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at $789,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.55. 9,341,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,798,149. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.75. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $60.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

