iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) is Innealta Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Innealta Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,879 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Innealta Capital LLC owned about 0.53% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $8,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,039,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,416,000 after purchasing an additional 184,062 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 412.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,576,000 after acquiring an additional 627,528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 702,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,386,000 after acquiring an additional 142,687 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2,508.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 692,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,983,000 after acquiring an additional 666,032 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,298,000 after buying an additional 52,641 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWL stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $42.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,824. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.50. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $42.58.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

