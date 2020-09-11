iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Stock Position Cut by Innealta Capital LLC

Innealta Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,802 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Innealta Capital LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 147,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 35,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 37,777 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,168,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,377,000 after purchasing an additional 183,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,352,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,944,000 after purchasing an additional 722,031 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $25.99. 2,444,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,283. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.