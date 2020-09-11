iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,746 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 28,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $185.87. 466,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,215. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $199.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.34 and its 200 day moving average is $167.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

