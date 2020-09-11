iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Position Lowered by Argent Wealth Management LLC

Argent Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,532 shares during the period. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $3,662,545,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 205.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,224,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535,671 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,509,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,647,000 after purchasing an additional 129,424 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $52,607,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,787,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,720 shares during the period.

Shares of SHV stock remained flat at $$110.70 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,344,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,911. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.12 and a twelve month high of $112.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.72 and a 200 day moving average of $110.79.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

