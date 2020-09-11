iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 568.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,133,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664,636 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $36,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 70.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,311,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,116,000 after purchasing an additional 540,706 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,250,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,267,000 after acquiring an additional 61,117 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.0% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,089,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after acquiring an additional 108,113 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 121.3% in the first quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 1,040,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after acquiring an additional 570,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $17,685,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.86. The stock had a trading volume of 47,340,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,034,758. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $27.39.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

