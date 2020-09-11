iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFF) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.33 and last traded at $36.27. Approximately 3,108,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 5,442,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.96.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.58.

