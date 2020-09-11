J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) will report sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for J M Smucker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.97 billion and the highest is $2.03 billion. J M Smucker posted sales of $1.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that J M Smucker will report full year sales of $7.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.69 billion to $7.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow J M Smucker.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. J M Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.45.

In other news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,715,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,790 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,033,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,370,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,279,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 445,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,136,000 after buying an additional 180,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

SJM stock traded down $2.68 on Monday, reaching $113.08. 966,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,006. J M Smucker has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

