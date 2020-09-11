Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSML) Trading Up 2%

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSML)’s share price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.58 and last traded at $47.58. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.65.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.70.

