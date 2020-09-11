Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSMD) Shares Up 2.5%

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSMD) shares shot up 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.10 and last traded at $51.10. 307,518 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,407% from the average session volume of 20,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.83.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.90.

