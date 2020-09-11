JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) is Parametrica Management Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Parametrica Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. JD.Com comprises approximately 3.1% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 27.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in JD.Com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in JD.Com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JD. Bank of America raised JD.Com to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura raised their target price on JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on JD.Com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. HSBC lifted their target price on JD.Com from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on JD.Com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

JD stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.53. 11,782,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,649,662. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.53. The stock has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. JD.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. JD.Com’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

