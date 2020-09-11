Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Trimmed by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 4.0% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sector Gamma AS boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 117,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 268,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,097 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.78. 3,932,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,528,348. The company has a market cap of $394.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.20. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

