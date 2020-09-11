Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,509 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $42,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,188,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,554,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $387.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

