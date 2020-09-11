Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.8% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $48,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.0% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 124.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 648,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,244,000 after purchasing an additional 108,894 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $21,271,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $2.79 on Thursday, reaching $146.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,188,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,554,594. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $387.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

