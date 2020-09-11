JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,962 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4,972,133.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,867,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867,118 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $214,389,000. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4,038.7% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,639,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,938 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,263,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,927 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,660 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,709,411 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.46.

