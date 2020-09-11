JUST Hits Market Capitalization of $96.94 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One JUST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0429 or 0.00000415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JUST has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a total market capitalization of $96.94 million and approximately $311.02 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00120089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00043722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00233450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.01603006 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000321 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00185087 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

Buying and Selling JUST

JUST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.