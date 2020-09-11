Karpus Management Inc. Acquires 3,670 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW)

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 35.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the first quarter worth about $99,000.

Shares of ETW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.81. 201,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,310. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

