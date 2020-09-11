Karpus Management Inc. Acquires 55,882 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,458,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,882 shares during the quarter. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $25,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 23.8% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter worth $80,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter worth $232,000.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Shares of GDV stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,475. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $22.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.