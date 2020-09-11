Karpus Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,829,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082,390 shares during the period. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd makes up approximately 5.5% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd were worth $139,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd alerts:

NYSE NRK traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $12.97. 66,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,742. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $14.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.