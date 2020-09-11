Karpus Management Inc. Buys 57,114 Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD)

Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,114 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. were worth $8,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 5.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 301,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 21.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after buying an additional 64,914 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the first quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $18.96. 81,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,430. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.68. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $28.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

