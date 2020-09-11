Karpus Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 219,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,560,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Vanguard Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.77. The company had a trading volume of 379,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,300. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.65. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

