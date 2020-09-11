Karpus Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 422,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $26,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 175.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VPL traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.14. The stock had a trading volume of 433,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,956. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $71.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.79.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.