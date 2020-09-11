Karpus Management Inc. Cuts Stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,861 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust were worth $18,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BYM. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period.

Shares of BYM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 20,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,672. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

