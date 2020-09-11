Karpus Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,483,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,707,297 shares during the period. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd accounts for about 3.0% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $76,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 315.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 61,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 47,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 29.8% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $14.41. 288,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,687. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.