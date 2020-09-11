Karpus Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 972,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 32,055 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $12,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVN. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,501,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 858,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after buying an additional 259,686 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $847,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 67,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 39,463 shares during the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.75. 40,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,329. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $13.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

