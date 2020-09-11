Karpus Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,832,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,017 shares during the period. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund accounts for about 3.5% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 10.03% of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund worth $88,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 335,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

MYI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. 87,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,378. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0445 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

