Karpus Management Inc. Has $12.61 Million Stock Position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,708,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,710,727 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $12,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,856,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,464,000 after purchasing an additional 276,587 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 12.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,589,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,898,000 after acquiring an additional 387,072 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 6.9% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,297,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,953,000 after acquiring an additional 149,167 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 19.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,854,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 308,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,808,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,538,000 after acquiring an additional 196,803 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,295. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $9.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

