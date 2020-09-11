Karpus Management Inc. Has $30.58 Million Stock Position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) by 14.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,747,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 343,134 shares during the period. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd accounts for approximately 1.2% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd were worth $30,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 24.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 71.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,636,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 6.8% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 136,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,233. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

