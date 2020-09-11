Karpus Management Inc. Has $34.83 Million Stock Position in Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,623,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,694 shares during the period. Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd makes up 1.4% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 8.43% of Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd worth $34,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 185,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd during the first quarter worth $162,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd by 24.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 23,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd by 11.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter.

MHN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.76. The company had a trading volume of 39,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,230. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16. Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $14.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

About Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

