Karpus Management Inc. Has $37.30 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its stake in BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,044,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Income Trust comprises about 1.5% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $37,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,185,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 20,939 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 23.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 20,135 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 151.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 50,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 30,665 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 216,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 145,392 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,824,000.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:BKT remained flat at $$6.20 during midday trading on Friday. 171,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,979. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0344 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.