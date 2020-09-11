Karpus Management Inc. Has $6.51 Million Holdings in Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN)

Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,359 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 2.74% of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 41,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 30,824 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps by 635.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 205,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 177,871 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps during the 1st quarter valued at about $843,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTN stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 32,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,911. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27. Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $14.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

