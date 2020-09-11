Karpus Management Inc. Has $7.10 Million Stock Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,233 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 18,517 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $7,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,075 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 94,546 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,947 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,611. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

