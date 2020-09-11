Karpus Management Inc. Has $81.51 Million Stock Position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,919,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,103 shares during the period. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd accounts for 3.2% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd were worth $81,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WIA. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd during the 1st quarter worth $400,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd during the 1st quarter worth $388,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 28,119 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd during the 1st quarter worth $257,000.

WIA traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.92. 23,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,955. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

