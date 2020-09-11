Karpus Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1,456.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,492 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $31,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,719,000. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 80.3% in the second quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,351,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,476 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,782,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14,053.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,099,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,496 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.78. 466,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,907. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $199.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

