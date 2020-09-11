Karpus Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121,480 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.41% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $8,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $27.88. 3,264,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063,828. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.47.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

