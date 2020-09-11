Karpus Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,030,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the period. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity comprises 1.2% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity were worth $30,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 13.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 145,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 17,106 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity during the first quarter valued at about $771,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 34.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FAM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.14. 15,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,587. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $11.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

